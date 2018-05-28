27 profiteers sent to jail

The Karachi administration Saturday sent 27 shopkeepers to jail and imposed fine of

Rs.500,000 over 358 shopkeepers for violating official price lists.

Those who were found violating the official price lists included milk sellers, grocers, fruit

sellers,greengrocers and meat sellers, said a statement issued here.

Commissioner Karachi Ijaz Ahmed Khan has said that the ongoing campaign against profiteers would be continued. It was further informed that citizens can register their complaints against profiteering on 1299—APP

