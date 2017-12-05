27 profiteers arrested

Peshawar

District administration arrested 27 persons including a manager of a bakery for profiteering and poor cleanliness conditions during crackdown against profiteers in the city. The arrested persons were included owners of restaurants, butchers, bakery manager, encroachment mafia and others. On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Islamzeb, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Javed Anwar Kamal conducted raids on different restaurants and shops on Charsadda Road and arrested 15 persons for profiteering and poor cleanliness conditions.

During checking the team of the district administration found kitchen of a bakery in poor cleanliness conditions while the conditions of the staff were also not matching the principles of hygiene on which the manager of the facility was arrested. Similarly, the AAC Mohammad Hamayun Khan checked different restaurants.—APP