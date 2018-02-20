27 Pak firms attend Texworld 2018 in Paris

Observer Report

Paris

Twenty-seven Pakistan companies are showcasing a wide range of their high quality products including fabrics, garments, knitwear and denim at the 4 day 42nd edition of the Texworld exhibition being held in Paris from 11-14 February, 2018.

Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin ul Haque visited the Pakistan Pavilion established at the exhibition and met various companies and thanked them for their participation. He appreciated the variety of high end fabrics, cotton wears, jeans and other textile products which were specially designed to meet the taste and preferences of European clients.

The Ambassador also requested their feedback and recommendations to make participation of Pakistani companies more fruitful and result oriented in the upcoming fairs being held in Paris.

The Ambassador noted with satisfaction that the Pakistan’s exports to France are following an upward trajectory since the launch of economic diplomacy initiated by the Embassy in 2016. In the year 2016, Pakistan’s exports registered an increase of 16% while preliminary data for 2017 is also indicating a good increase in the exports.