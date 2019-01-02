27 LPG dealers issued notices on rules violation

Rawalpindi

District Consumer Protection Council (DCPC) has issued 27 notices to Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) dealers besides imposing fines to the rules violators.

According to a DCPC spokesman, the council’s team conducted raids in different areas including Adiala, Asghar Mall, Saidpur and Khayaban-e-Sir Syed and issued notices to the rules violators.

He informed that the authorities concerned had directed the DCPC officers to conduct raids for implementation of the rules and enforce the official price of LPG.—APP

