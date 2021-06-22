27 corona deaths reported

The number of coronavirus deaths and infections plummeted further in Pakistan as the country recorded only 27 more fatalities and 663 cases during the last 24 hours, showed the data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday morning.

As per the latest NCOC figures, after 27 more deaths the toll has now surged to 22,034 whereas the number of confirmed cases stood at 949,175 after adding the 663 new ones.

Punjab remained the worst-hit province in terms of deaths and cases followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

So far 10,659 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab, 5,344 in Sindh, 4,274 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 775 in Islamabad, 573 in Azad Jammu

and Kashmir, 301 in Balochistan and 108 in Gilgit Baltistan.

As many as 345,141 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Punjab, 332,677 in Sindh, 137,147 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 82,394 in Islamabad, 26,673 in Balochistan, 19,979 in Azad Kashmir and 5,827 in Gilgit Baltistan.