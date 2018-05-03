27 arrested with fireworks

Our Correspondent

Sialkot

The police arrested 27 persons from different parts of Sialkot during a crack down against fireworks while the faithful were busy in prayers in connection with ‘Shab e Baraat’ on Tuesday night.

The police on Wednesday told further that the Kotwali police arrested Naeeem and Javed, the Hajipura police arrested Munir ul Hasan, Tahir ur Rehman, Ahmed and Ghuzanfar, the Cantonment police nabbed Shahid and Iftikhar, the Qila Kallerwala police arrested Baber Masih, the Phalora police arrested Gulfam, the City Pasroor police arrested Ahmed Ali, Hammad, Shehzad, Nabeel, Mueez, Ilyas, Umer, Ali, M Ali, Rehman, Noman.—APP