26th Pak HVACR expo concludes

As the 26th Pakistan HVACR and Building Services Expo & Conference reached its conclusion in Karachi, after featuring numerous insightful sessions, technologies and strategic discussions representing the potential of HVAC products and the skill set of Pakistan. This highly informative event received tremendous response from industry professionals, engineering students, domestic customers, media and the general public.

The exhibition was held at the Expo Centre in Karachi from the 13th to 15th of February 2019. It was orchestrated by the Pakistan Heating, Ventilation, Air-Conditioning & Refrigeration (PHVACR) society. It featured more than 300 local and international exhibitors, and was thronged by more than 12,000 visitors in three days. Senior officials from American Society of Heating, Refrigeration, Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE), Pakistan Heating, Ventilation, Air-Conditioning & Refrigeration (PHVACR) society, international business ambassadors from Turkey, China, USA, UK, UAE, Thailand, Bahrain, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, Japan, Malaysia, Lebanon and various other countries, Government officials and engineering students attended the event.

Speaking at the occasion, Noor Afzal, Chairperson HVACR society said that: “We feel proud to successfully execute the annual grand expo. We are thankful to all our partners, society officials, exhibitors and especially our student volunteers for the successful completion of the event and we are enthusiastic to organize upcoming expos at a larger scale.”

Tim Wentz, Presidential Member of ASHRAE said that, “It’s a wonderful experience to see the potential and zeal of the HVAC industry of Pakistan. I believe HVACR Expo is an ideal platform for international HVACR stakeholders to network, share knowledge and initiate business with the domestic industry of Pakistan. ASHRAE announces to support the local players of Pakistan and students as much as we can at every scale.”

Junaid Esmail Makda, President Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that, “Events like PHVACR expo add value to the overall economy of this country. We really appreciate the ideation of the PHVACR expo and are hopeful to see more of such events. We further request the society to organize this expo in all the provinces of Pakistan” Students from different engineering universities presented their ideas/projects to the jury of judges. Judges distributed prizes among students based on the grading by jury. Next edition of the HVACR expo is set to be organized in Lahore in the coming year.

