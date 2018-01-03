2662 dumping sites in 98 UCs cleared

Rawalpindi

As many as 2662 dumping sites in 98 rural Union Councils (UCs) of Rawalpindi District have been cleared under first phase of ‘Khadim-e-Punjab Saaf Dehat Program’ launched in Punjab said Director Local Government and Community Development Rawalpindi Malik Abid Hussain.

Chairing a meeting held here on Tuesday he said, cleanliness system in rural areas was being improved in Rawalpindi district under the program launched on the directive of CM Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif. First phase of the program has been completed in Rawalpindi district while it will be concluded in the province till January 31. Over 702 sanitary workers were used in first phase with 230 rented vehicles while 803 garbage points have been fixed in 98 rural UCs of the district.

He said, arrangements to start second phase of the program are underway which will be made successful utilizing all available resources. He said, the initiative has been taken for the rural community and to provide the people clean atmosphere which would keep them safe from diseases.

He said, the Punjab government was not only focusing urban areas but also rural areas and the initiative of the CM Punjab was a revolutionary step.—APP