265 beds hospital would provide kidney transplant facility: Salman

Construction work of Rawalpindi Institute of Urology

Rawalpindi

Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education (SH&ME) Kh. Salman Rafique has directed the concerned officers & the contractor to further accelerate the construction, completion work of the state of the art Rawalpindi Institute of Urology (RIU) so that kidney patients could benefit from the modern treatment facilities.

He stated this while visiting the project on the Saturday morning along with the senior officers of the concerned departments to review/inspect the construction work of the institute. Kh. Salman Rafique said that all the resources are being utilized on the directions of Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif for the completion of development projects in the province.

During his visit, the Minister took a round of the whole building including basement, ground floor, first floor, upper stories & inspected the civil works, provision of electricity, Hvac system, AC plant, construction of sub-station, pharmacy, fixation of CCTV cameras, installation of lifts, firefighting & public address system, telephone exchange, service block, etc. Kh. Salman Rafique reviewed the completion work in detail & said that he will monitor construction & completion work through video link on weekly basis.

Kh. Salman Rafique said that RIU would be a state of the art urology centre of its kind in the region, which would provide all medical/surgical facilities for urology & kidney patients. He directed the officers of the concerned departments & the contractor to take personal interests to expedite the work for early completion of the institute. During the briefing, it was informed that treatment as well as kidney transplant facilities would be provided in 265 beds hospital of the urology. During the briefing, the officers of C&W & other departments presented their time schedule according to the targets for the completion of construction work.

Kh. Salman Rafique directed that unnecessary delay in the completion of the project would not be acceptable therefore; all the stakeholders should continue to achieve their tasks with each other’s close coordination.