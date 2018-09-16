The eunuch (khuwaja sira) always scorned as they are facing discrimination yet here is need to appreciate some personalities from them who have showed their talent in front of whole world. We should give big hand for those who support them. Recently, a Lahore based private news channel hired country’s first eunuch anchor ‘Marvia Malik’. Slowly they are proving themselves in many fields like singing, media, politics etc. In Islamabad atleast 13 eunuches have participated in general elections this year.

Jannat Ali (Jenny) is an important inspiration for this community of Pakistan after facing harsh discrimination from society. Jenny a gold medallist completed her MBA in HR while Farzana Jan is working for the rights of transgender in Pakistan, Kami Sid paving their own way towards success in modelling. They all are enough examples for inspiration of every person. Government should make proper rules and options for them as well they just want attention and respect.

ARBISH SADIQ

Karachi

