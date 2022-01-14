26-year-old solider martyred, terrorist killed in two separate operations

RAWALPINDI – A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred after terrorists attacked a military post in Bannu’s Janikhel, the military’s media wing said in a statement on Friday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), terrorists fired on a military post on the night of January 13-14.

“Army troops initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location,” read the statement.

It added that during the intense exchange of fire, 26-year-old Sepoy Sarfaraz Ali embraced martyrdom.

Separately, security forces killed one terrorists and arrested two others during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Miranshah, North Waziristan.

Security forces conducted the IBO on the reported presence of terrorists.

“Weapons and ammunition [were] also recovered from [the] terrorists. Area clearance operation in progress to hunt down any other terrorist in the area,” the ISPR said.