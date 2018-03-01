26 USA universities representatives visit Millennium Campus I-9/3

Staff Reporter

Roots Millennium Schools (RMS) Flagship Millennium Campus I-9/3, Islamabad in collaboration with the United States Education Foundation Program (USEFP) organized an important visit of 26 universities from the United States of America last day says a press release.

The universities included University of La Verne, The University of Iowa, St. Cloud State University, California State University, Hiram College, DePaul University, Augustana College, State University of New York Plattsburgh, Wabash College, Southern New Hampshire University, Winona State University, Kansas State University, Valparaiso University, Western New England University, Creighton University, Colorado State University, Minerva Schools at KGI, University of South Dakota, SUNY at Buffalo, Northern Kentucky University, Pima Community College, Berkeley College, University of Bridgeport, Stony Brook University and Merrimack College. The representatives interacted and briefed Millennials about the global opportunities and scholarships within their respective institutions. The student session with the university representatives was highly informative and productive. The representatives of the universities addressed queries of students and shared the details of higher education opportunities in the United States.

This was followed by an interactive session in which the students and the counselors posed very pertinent questions regarding “study in USA”, scholarship opportunities, cultural difference, USA student visa and environment in USA universities. On behalf of the Chief Executive Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq TI and Principal Ms. Muneeze Muzaffar mementos and souvenirs were presented to the representatives of all universities as a token of appreciation for attending and sharing such brilliant opportunities with the student body.