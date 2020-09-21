26 police teams chase Abid with no success so far

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Abid Ali, the main accused in the Lahore Gujjarpura rape case, could not be brought to book even after 13 days. As police has failed to trace the accused, investigation teams are in pursuit to arrest him.

It may be recalled that the incident of rape of a woman on the motorway took place on September 9. Several days have passed but Abid Ali could not be caught. Twent-six teams of police are on duty to arrest the accused but no success has been achieved so far. The arrest of a man named Abbas and a senior mechanic did not help in this case. Investigative sources say that 13 relatives of Abid are in police custody.