26 outlaws including three POs arrested

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi District Police in operation against anti-social elements have arrested 26 lawbreakers including three Proclaimed Offenders (POs) besides recovering 1560 grams charras, 70 liters liquor, three bottles of liquor, three pistols 30 bore with 51 rounds, a 12 bore gun, 270 kites and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai police held Abdul Razaq for having 800 grams charras. Gujar Khan police netted Mir Afzal on recovery of 300 grams charras and Ibrahim with 200 grams charras. Gungmandi police rounded up Irfan Ullah for carrying 260 grams charras.

Civil Line police raided and arrested a kite seller namely Arshad and recovered 270 kites.

Other accused were sent behind the bars for possessing liquor, weapons and other items.

Kahuta, Saddar Wah and City police raided in different areas and arrested three POs namely Tanveer Hussain, Mian Gul and Sabir Hussain.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp