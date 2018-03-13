26 new check posts made operational in several districts

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Addl: IG, Punjab Highway Patrol, Amjad Javed Saleemi has said that 26 new check posts are being made operational in different districts of the province in current month by which 900 km roads will be secured for safe journey of public and it will also reduce high robberies by eliminating criminals. He added that Punjab Highway patrol has checked 8 lacs motorcycles during campaign against non registered and without number bearing vehicles and also these vehicles have been got registered while plantation on check posts by campaign of Green Highway have been boosted up and campaign against encroachments have also been speeded up.

He expressed these views while addressing to a high level session of officers. DIG Ghulam Mehmud Dogar, SSP Rawalpindi region Afzal Kausar ,SSP Faislabad region Umm e Salma ,ssp Bahawalpur region Humma Naseeb ,SP Multan region Sajjad Hussain, SP Sargodha region Hassan Jameel Haider with all DSPs of all districts attended the session. A comparative progress of February was assessed .In this session, Addl IG Amjad Javed Saleemi has been told that Punjab highway patrol annual report of 2017 has been issued by which considerable progress has been observed in the report.

The report reads that patrolling police has performed 500 times more than previous years. Progress has been shown besides old vehicles of patrolling police just due to best strategies of highway police. Addl IG amjad javed Saleemi has said that 10 million 5 lacs have been issued for repairing of patrolling posts in all districts of province and all SPs have been directed to supervise the construction of posts personally. He directed officers to conduct refresher and training courses to personnel for enhancing their capability and efficiency under their supervision and show cause notice shall be issued to personnel who twice fail in fitness test. He moreover said that use of multimedia lectures on public spots for awareness of traffic laws , road safety, and self defense should be ensured at any cost so that public may get maximum advantages from these steps.