26 Indian fishermen released

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Jail authorities in Karachi have released 26 Indian fishermen as a goodwill gesture on the eve of inaugural session of the National Assembly, Edhi confirmed. The freed fishermen, including three Muslims, were taken to Cant. Railway Station to travel to Lahore. They will be handed over to Indian border officials at Wagah border on Monday.

According to an Edhi official, the charity has paid the travel expenses the Indian fishermen. Speaking to media persons at the railway station, Saad Edhi called on the governments of Pakistan and India to relax rules for the poor fishermen.

“They represent the poorest section of two countries. They should be freed as early as possible and there should be less restrictions on fishing,” he said. The move comes a day before Pakistan’s newly-elected MNAs take oath in the National Assembly. PTI chairman Imran Khan is expected to take oath as Prime Minister on August 18.

