2553 emergency victims rescued in February

Staff Reporter

The District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122, Rawalpindi Dr. Abdul Rahman carried out performance review of emergency operations in Rawalpindi during monthly review meeting to ensure quality emergency care without any discrimination.

The emergency calls to which Rescue 1122 responded to include: 671 road traffic accidents, 1596 medical emergencies, 815 fire incidents, 58 crimes, 03 building collapses, 02 explosions and 275 were miscellaneous operations.

In Rawalpindi Rescue 1122 rescued 2553 victims of emergencies in the month of February while responded to 2670 emergency calls which includes 671 road traffic accidents, 1596 medical emergencies, 65 fire emergencies, 58 crime calls, 03 building collapsed incidents, 02 explosions and 275 other miscellaneous emergencies.

