Pakistan’s new government will need to deal with a slew of challenges smartly. According to Imran khan first speech, a balanced foreign policy based on equality and dialogue… internal political harmony… new direction to put economy back on track. All these promises touched people’s hearts, but it would not be a walk in the park. The new government should fully focus on polices and practically implement them.

It is fact that good civil-military relation is very important for a strong government. As long as Pakistanis remain stuck on fixing the blame rather than fixing the problem, harmonious civil-military relations will remain elusive. The country has been waiting since 1947 for an economic miracle. The need of the hour is not to score constitutional brownie points on who enjoys precedence over whom but for the new government to work ceaselessly to ensure a national socio-economic transformation.

The modest economic target should be to double the GDP till 2023. If the new government succeeds in achieving the modest GDP growth target, it shall find itself in a very strong and respectable position in the coming years. Another challenge is to control energy crisis and load shedding which is the main problem of the country and every parties use this point for vote before election but after election they could not solve this problem so it is the need of hour that new government take serious and necessary steps to resolve this issue by having well planed strategy and planning.

Next five years will coincide with the challenge of the development of the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which, according to Long-Term Plan for CPEC, is supposed to consist of near-completion of national industrial system coordinated development and activation of ‘major economic functions’; major improvement in ‘people’s livelihood along the CPEC’ etc. Terrorism in the country will perhaps be the biggest challenge confronting the new government. This is the challenge that really needs strong attention because Pakistan lost most due to terrorism. Independent foreign policy is another major challenge so it is the need of the hour that PTI government should adopt a foreign policy based on preserving our national interests.

RAHMAT ULLAH

Dir Lower, KP

