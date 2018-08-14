According to the reports, there was a bomb blast in Chaman on Sunday owing to which one person died while 15 others, including four Frontier Corps personnel, sustained injuries. In an attempt to sabotage celebrations of Independence Day, anti-state elements targeted an FC vehicle by planting an explosive remote-controlled device in a motorbike on Mall Road. The blast took place before an office of special branch police.

Police and other law enforcement agencies cordoned off the area, while rescue and fire brigade teams reached site of the incident. The injured were right away shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Several of the injured are reportedly in critical condition. Every Pakistani wants to celebrate 14th August happily but due to such attacks they are in extreme fear to celebrate it. It is the duty of concerned authorities to provide strong security and we should be able to celebrate our Independence Day peacefully.

TAHIR RAFIQUE

Quetta

Share on: WhatsApp