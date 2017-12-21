$250m worth of MoU’s signed at ‘Build Asia’ exhibition

Staff Reporter

At the conclusion of 13th Build Asia Exhibition has facilitated the signing of agreements worth $250 million between various local and foreign companies participating in the event.

The 3-day event being held at the Karachi Expo Center from 18 to 20 December is the largest exhibition of construction, real-estate and housing industry, held annually organized by the Ecommerce Gateway Pakistan, with the support of; ‘Constructors Association of Pakistan’ (CAP) and ‘All Karachi Marble Industries Association’ (AKMIA). The Build Asia Exhibition focuses on the immense potential and robust growth in the construction sector.

At the last day of the event, a large number of visitors and stakeholders of this industry participated enthusiastically. The event also featured a wide array of highly informative conferences, to provide a networking platform for engineers, contractors, builders, consultants, government officials, bankers, policy makers, stakeholders, other practitioners & professionals of this industry. Build Asia has also incorporated insightful forums like; ‘CPEC Construction Conference’, ‘Property Asia’, ‘StoneFair Asia’ & ‘Furniture Asia’.

Dr. Khurshid Nizam – President Ecommerce Gateway stated, “Over the past 13 years, this mega-event has successfully hosted over 50,000 visitors this year and provided a platform for a large number of foreign investors from 17 countries, to interact with local entrepreneurs for future business collaborations in Pakistan. This event has not only received a remarkable response this year, in fact, the local and foreign exhibitors have also pre-booked 72% of stall spaces for the next year’s Exhibition”. More than 350 local enterprises and 550 foreign companies had set up more than 600 stalls to display their latest technological advancements, featuring their equipment, materials, services and techniques in the related fields.