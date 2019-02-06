2500 kites confiscated

Rawalpindi

The City Police held a vehicle in Civil Lines area and confiscated 2500 kites, strings and arrested three kite seller here Wednesday.

According to police spokesman, the Civil Lines police nabbed three kite seller identified as Yasir Nawaz, Faheem Ahmed and Muhammad Anjum and recovered 2500 kites from their possession. Meanwhile, City Police Officer Ahsan Abbas said strict action would be taken against kite flying and no one would be allowed to violate rule of law. He said that ban on kite flying will be implemented strictly.—APP

