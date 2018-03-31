2500 cops to ensure security on Easter

Rawalpindi

More than 2500 policemen will be deployed across Rawalpindi district to ensure foolproof security on Easter to be celebrated on Saturday. According to a police spokesman, foolproof security arrangements would be made for the Easter while the policemen, Elite Force, Dolphin Force, Special Branch personnel and ladies police would be deployed. The Easter will be celebrated at main churches of the district while all the adjoining areas of the churches will be barricaded by installing barbed wires and placing barriers. People visiting the churches will be frisked thoroughly and will have a single entry point available to enter, he added.

The City Police Officer Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi said that the protection of lives and belongings of the minorities was the first and foremost priority of the police. Superintendents of Police and Deputy Superintendents of Police would monitor the security and police patrolling in their respective areas. No one would be allowed to park vehicles near Churches, he added.—APP