250 charity organizations allowed to collect hides

Rawalpindi’s District Administration has given No Objection Certificate (NOC) to some 280 charity organisations for collecting hides during Eid. These organizations are authorized by the district government to collect animals’ hides in house-to-house drive or receive at their specific points. However they are not allowed to use loudspeakers.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Rawalpindi district, Dr Umer Jehangir more than 300 applications had been received and that the applications were vetted to see none of the organisations were involved in anti-state activities.

They were also asked to follow the standard operating procedure defined by the provincial government. He said the Punjab Home Department had provided a list of banned outfits none of which were given an NOC.

A complaint cell has been formed to check on such activities and monitoring teams have also been formed, he added. Dr Jehangir said organizations with NOCs will be permitted to set up stalls though they will be required to keep a copy of the permission letter so the police do not vacate them.

These organizations will have to submit details of the animal hides they collected during Eid, he explained. The charity organizations will not be allowed to use loudspeakers and will ensure their stalls are clean as well as the offices where they collect the hides.

Cattle markets will not be allowed in residential areas as specific sites have been defined for cattle sellers. The Livestock Department has been directed to ensure animals are healthy to avoid the spread of Congo Fever, and cattle markets will also be sprayed with medicine in this regard, the DC said.

Special arrangements have been made at animal sale points regarding security and the provision of basic facilities such as water and sanitation, he said, and that water coolers will also be provided.

He said the district administration has been directed to monitor cattle markets and the health of animals on a priority basis and that action will be taken against negligent officers.

The Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation and the Rawalpindi Municipal Waste Company will be providing basic facilities for buyers and sellers in cattle markets, he said.

The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has imposed fines amounting to Rs500,000 on 200 animal sellers who brought animals into residential areas, RCB Secretary Qaiser Mehmood told. He said there is no official cattle market in the cantonment but sellers were allowed to sell animals in the commercial areas where temporary markets are established every year.

