250 cases lodged against traffic rules violators

Rawalpindi

City Traffic Police (CTP) lodged 250 FIRs against drivers on severe traffic rules violations including 45 one-wheelers during 2017 while special campaigns were launched to net youngsters found indulged in one-wheeling, rash and dangerous driving.

Talking to APP Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Yousaf Ali Shahid said, CTP also launched drives against encroachers. A number of drivers on severe violations were sent behind the bars during last year, he added.

In all, 106 FIRs were got registered against the accused for blocking roads and creating hurdles in smooth flow of traffic. 49 cases were registered for dangerous driving. Nine FIRs were lodged under section 109. Similarly, 41 FIRs were got registered against owners of the Public Service Vehicles who illegally got installed cylinders in their vehicles putting lives of the passengers at risk, he added.

He said, strict action was also taken against owners of car showrooms, who parked vehicles on footpaths and roads. Action in accordance with the law was taken against one-wheelers as the activity was strictly banned in the city, he said.

Operations were conducted to curb the activity and the traffic officers including Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), Sector Incharges, Beat Incharges and traffic wardens specially those performing point duties on roads and chowks, were directed that no relaxation should be given to anyone while under section 99/A, cases should also be registered against the violators, he added.—APP