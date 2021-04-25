25 years of PTI metaphor for struggle, says Aleem

Punjab Senior and Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that the last 25 years are a metaphor for the political struggle of PTI and long standing efforts of the party workers.

He said that the PTI Government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan would attain its goals through solid policies and truly aimed policies.

Talking on the 25th founding day of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Abdul Aleem Khan said that there was no doubt that in the 74-years’ history of Pakistan, Imran Khan had changed the traditional politics of the country.

He said that the PTI is in power today due to the efforts of common Pakistanis who have played their role on the call of their national hero.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that the personality of Imran Khan gave a new and positive trend to the politics of the country and political vision of every citizen has risen.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that due to corona and other challenges, the present Government faced obstacles but in spite of all this the Government is moving towards stability and on the economic front, every coming day is promising success.

He expressed the belief that In Sha Allah in the next two and a half years under the dynamic of Prime Minister Imran Khan the problems of the country will be solved more quickly and the dream of real development and prosperity on solid foundations will surely come true.

Abdul Aleem Khan while congratulating on the 25th founding day of PTI said that this day is a proud for every party worker and supporter of PTI because Pakistanis from all over the world have played their individual and collective role for forming a Government that has a much more transparent record than in previous times.