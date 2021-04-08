25-year-old transgender person burned to death in Lahore

LAHORE – Police have launched an investigation after they recovered a burnt body of a transgender person from a house in city’s Nishtar Colony on Thursday.

Initial probe, according to the police, suggest that the 25-year-old transgender named Chunnu was burned alive.

A friend of the deceased told police that Chunnu had come to Lahore from Mandi Ahmadabad, adding that several peopled used to visit her to book her for dance performance at events.

She added that the Chunnu had no dispute with anyone. Police have taken the mobile phone of the transgender person into custody for probe.

This is not the first time a transgender person was killed brutally in the country. This is the third murder during the last three days as a transgender was gunned down in Texalan on April 7 and another was killed in Karachi on April 5.

