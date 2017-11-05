25 Uri villages are cut off from world every evening

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, residents of several villages of Uri area of Baramulla district are suffering due to the restrictions imposed by Indian Army over their movement after evening.

The affected villages due to the restrictions include Kamalkote, Isham, Chakra, Salamabad, Jabla and Sultan Dhaki and others.

The locals told media that the restrictions imposed from traffic check post (TCP) Uri onwards are severely affecting their day to day life. They said that the restrictions are affecting them socially as well as economically.

“Irony is that in case of some eventuality, we are unable to visit our relatives. We are forced to wait for dawn and then only we are allowed to travel,” said Fayaz Ahmad, a resident of Uri town.

The locals said that despite possessing border identity card which signifies that a person is a resident of border town, Uri, they were not allowed to move.

Haji Assadullah Lone, president of traders federation, Uri, said the diktat is affecting the local population badly. He said there are dozens of villages which fall after the Uri traffic check post.

“Be it health issue or any social event, the restrictions are affecting the people of these areas drastically. The restrictions are also affecting the business community of Uri town as no vehicle loaded with goods is allowed to cross the check post,” he said.—KMS