25 students swept away in Neelum Valley bridge collapse

At least seven students drowned while nine others are missing as more than 25 were swept away by gushing waters in Neelum valley following a bridge collapse, some 60 kilometres from Muzaffarabad on Sunday.

The tragedy occurred when the tourists, many of whom were said to be the students from Lahore, Sahiwal, Faisalabad and Multan, were picnicking along the gushing Jagran Nullah near Kundal Shahi, a town located some 75 kilometres northeast of Muzaffarabad.

Officials said around 25 students were taking pictures on the bridge as the temporarily erected hanging bridge could not withstand the load of people standing on it and came down, tumbling the visitors down in the stream.

Rescue teams recovered at least seven bodies from the water while search operation for the rest was under way. Eleven injured students were shifted to a local hospital and later flown to Combined Military Hospital, Muzaffarabad, through army helicopters.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan also reached the scene to personally supervise the rescue operation. He directed the deputy commissioner of the district to accelerate the search. A control room has been set up in Muzaffarabad to monitor the situation.

The prime minister ordered the setting up of a control room in Muzaffarabad and directed families of the victims to contact the centre at 0582220097.

He also directed the deputy commissioner to speed up rescue efforts and ensure anyone responsible for negligence is brought to book. Later, Haider departed Muzaffarabad for Neelum Valley to oversee the rescue efforts.

Expressing grief over the incident, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa directed all possible assistance to civil administration for relief and rescue operations, said the Inter-Services Public Relations in the statement.

A Pakistan Army team of SSG soldiers, doctors, paramedical staff, and divers reached the site of the incident on the instructions of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

The army’s media wing said that the Army personnel shifted four bodies and 11 injured to Muzaffarabad from Shahkot via helicopter.

Police on Sunday confirmed that four people have drowned following the collapse of a footbridge over an icy water channel in Neelum Valley of Azad Jammu and Kashmir while at least 11 others are still missing.

The 11 missing, mostly young students, were among those who were standing on the footbridge when it collapsed. “Though we are yet to confirm an exact figure, it is believed that between 20 to 25 persons were standing on the footbridge when it crumbled,” said Mirza Zahid Hussain, the superintendent of police in Neelum Valley.

The SP said that the figures could vary as teams were collecting the details of all tourists that had entered or left the area from the relevant check posts.

An official at a control room in Muzaffarabad said the deceased had been identified as Shahzeb, Abdul Rehman, Adeem and Hammad.

He said eight students — identified as Anam, Alina, Waleed, Sajid, Hamza, Rashid, Zubair (all residents of Faisalabad) and Iqra Mazhar (resident of Multan) — were rescued and had been admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital Athmuqam where their condition was said to be stable. three were discharged after treatment.

Locals said the victims were likely students of two medical colleges from Lahore and Faisalabad who were touring the scenic valley.

Neelum valley is one of the most attractive tourist locations in the AJK, which draws hundreds of thousands of tourists from across the country, particularly in the scorching summers.

The area is, however, prohibited to foreign tourists because of its proximity to the heavily militarised Line of Control, the de facto border that splits the disputed Himalayan region between the nuclear-armed neighbours India and Pakistan.

Raja Mubasher Ejaz, a leader of the PPP, was among those who witnessed the footbridge’s collapse, apparently because of the load of people standing on it.

“The students were enjoying the view of the emerald green water and taking selfies when suddenly it collapsed, sweeping them away,” he told media. The Jagran Nullah merges into Neelum River some 4 kilometres ahead of the site of the incident.

Ejaz said four of the tourists who clung to the wooden bars of the collapsed bridge were immediately rescued by the locals while the other four were recovered after a little while from a distance.

According to SP Hussain, there is a warning board along the wooden bridge about its maximum load capacity which the tourists ignored.

One of the survivors told reporters that while he and one of his friends struggled to get hold of some rock in the stream and eventually succeeded, others could not withstand the force of rapidly moving water and were taken away. He thanked the locals for rescuing them.