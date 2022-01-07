25 students of Lahore’s King Edward Medical University test positive for Covid-19

As the fifth wave of the coronavirus continues to intensify in the country, 25 students of King Edward Medical University, Nursing College have tested positive for Covid-19.

All the infected students are currently staying at a university hostel, the administration of the institution said.

The outbreak in the hostel occurred after a student contracted Covid-19, infecting others.

Six deaths and 1293 positive cases of Coronavirus have been reported in the country in last 24 hours.

In a tweet, National Command and Operation Centre informed that 51, 145 tests were conducted during the said period, and the positivity ratio remained 2.52% percent.

It said that 609 patients are in critical care and the total death toll due to coronavirus has reached up 28, 961.

Earlier this month, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar the signs of another COVID-19 wave in Pakistan are beginning to emerge amid the spread of new variant, Omicron.

Taking to Twitter, Asad Umar wrote: “Clear evidence now of a beginning of another covid wave which has been expected for last few weeks.”

“Genome sequencing showing rising proportion of omicron cases particularly in karachi. Remember : wearing a mask is your best protection,” he urged people.

Omicron cases are on rise in the country, especially in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi.