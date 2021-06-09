25 students collapse at Islamabad school due to sweltering heat

ISLAMABAD – At least 25 children were shifted to hospital after they collapsed at their school due to extreme temperature in the federal capital on Wednesday.

As a heatwave is sweeping through the part of the country, sporadic electricity cuts have deteriorated conditions at schools, which opened from Monday (June) after a long break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The students of the public education facility located in Bara Kahu area also suffered from the sweltering heat and loadshedding.

Reports said that the students suffered nose bleeding after which they were rushed to the hospital. They are now in stable condition.

Following the incident, the school administration allowed 200 students to go home due to a power outage in the capital city where the temperature has soared to 42C.

The rise in temperature caused a spike in power demand across the country, leading to loadshedding in different areas of the country.

Meanwhile, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has taken serious notice of excessive power cuts faced by consumers throughout the country.

All the DISCOs including KE under the relevant provisions of their licenses are obligated to provide uninterrupted and reliable power supply to the consumers, said a press release issued on Wednesday.

Therefore, to explore the actual reasons and to address the same, NEPRA has directed the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of all DISCOs and KE to appear before the NEPRA on Friday at 0930 hours and apprise them regarding actual causes and remedial measures taken by them to eliminate the excessive load shedding.