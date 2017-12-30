25 persons rescued in road traffic accidents

Rawalpindi

A total 25 road traffic crashes were reported in District Command and Control Room, Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi, during the last 24 hours in which total 25 victims affected.

The 20 serious injured victims were shifted to different hospitals of Rawalpindi, however, five victims, who sustained minor injuries, were provided first aid on the spot by Emergency Medical Teams Rescue 1122 and no victim was expired.

Total 25 victims were affected by road traffic crashes included 23 males and two females, Rescue 1122 added.—APP