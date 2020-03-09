25 people died in rain-related incidents in KP

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

At least 25 people have died in various rain-related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Monday. Providing a breakdown, the PDMA said two deaths were reported in Peshawar, seven in Mardan, three in Swabi, four in Swat, one in Buner, and two each in Charsada, Nowshera and Khyber districts.

The PDMA said a total of 19 houses were completely damaged in the recent rains across the province, while 150 homes were partially damaged. The relief goods were distributed among the affectees in Batgram, Shangla and other areas of the province, said PDMA.

Meanwhile, Karakorum National Highway from Bisham to Dasu has been reopened for the traffic. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and other parts of the country received widespread rainfall with wind and thunderstorm in a recent spell across the country. Met Office forecast more rain with a thunderstorm in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 12 hours.