25 outlaws held with arms, drugs

Staff Reporter

The police arrested 25 outlaws including drug pushers, recovered weapons, narcotics and other valuables during separate actions in different areas of the metropolis.

The police conducted operations against criminals in different areas of Karachi including Ibrahim Haidri, Gordon Town, Gul Bahar and Darakhshan.

During separate actions the police arrested 25 outlaws including drug pushers, robbers and street criminals and recovered arms, drugs and looted valuables from their possession.

The police confiscated the recovered weapons, drugs, other valuables and after registering separate cases against them at concerned police stations have started investigation.

