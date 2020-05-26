25 more doctors test positive at LGH

Lahore General Hospital administration on Tuesday said that 25 more doctors and paramedics of the hospital have contracted coronavirus, the media reported.

Medical Superintendent (MS) of the Lahore hospital while confirming the development said that overall 41 doctors and paramedics have tested positive for coronavirus in the health facility. “We are conducting tests of more medics to ascertain the actual numbers,” the health facility’s official said.

It is pertinent to mention here that hundreds of doctors remain affected from the virus across the country as deal with the pandemic on the front line. On May 14, a doctor along with four others at Children’s Hospital in Lahore tested positive for coronavirus.

Hospital authorities said that a total of 52 samples were taken from the hospital staff 10 days ago to test them for novel coronavirus. The doctor said that he was told after a lengthy delay of 10 days that he was coronavirus positive while he kept on seeing patients and meeting his family and loved ones. Doctor Umair who tested positive for the virus said that he became a father to a five year old daughter born a few days back and had been in constant contact with the newborn till the reports came positive.