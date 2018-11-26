25 markets to be elevated as model markets to serve farmers: Wasif

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Secretary Agriculture Punjab, Wasif Khursheed has said that in the first phase of the project relating to the establishment of model markets, 25 markets have been developed as model markets and now 25 more markets are being elevated as model markets to better serve the farmers.

He said that gradually all the agri-markets, situated across the province, will be developed as model markets.

Secretary Agriculture Wasif Khursheed speaking during his visit to fruit and vegetable market Kot Lakhpat on Monday. Special Secretary Ehsan Bhutta, Director (E&M) and Director (Fund Board) were also present on the occasion.

Director (E&M) apprised the Secretary Agriculture that a strict monitoring system will be devised to keep a close eye on auction record of wholesale marketing in agri-markets. A comprehensive plan has been devised for the wholesale markets so as to transform the agri-markets on modern lines, he added.

Secretary Agriculture Wasif Khursheed also examined the CCTVs installed in the Kot Lakhpat market and checked the standard of cleanliness as well.

He directed to eliminate encroachments in agri and grain markets and further said that price-lists should be displayed everyday and issues like commission and schedule market-fee should also be dealt with on priority.

Director E&M Ehsan Bhutta informed that anomalies like parking stands of market committees and auction of rate-lists are being plugged. A comprehensive program is being devised to ensure availability of essential items in the markets. Cleanliness of agri-markets is also given attention so that buyers could buy things in a neat and clean atmosphere, he added.

The Secretary Agriculture directed the Director (E&M) to take immediate action on the complaints of corruption in market committees and removal of any related discrepancy.

