25 KG charas recovered

Staff Reporter

Excise Police Obauro, during a raid, led by Excise Inspector Qamaruddin Sayal have recovered 25-kilogram charas from a truck bearing no E- 3127 and arrested an accused Wahid Ullah Pathan.

A case has been registered against the accused and the investigations are underway while the truck has been impounded as well.

Meanwhile in a statement issued here on Thursday the provincial minister for Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control Mukesh Kumar Chawla, while congratulating on a successful raid by Obauro Excise Police, has directed the officers to improve their performance and keep continue raids against the drug peddlers in order to save our new generation from the menace of the drugs.