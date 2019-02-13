25 Kashmiri students injured in classroom blast

Srinagar

At least 25 high school students were injured by an explosion in their classroom in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Wednesday, police and medics said. The blast occurred in a 10th grade classroom in a school in the southern Kakapora area, said senior police officer S.P. Pani. He said police are investigating the explosive and how it got into the classroom.

Medics at two hospitals said they treated at least 25 injured students, and that most have since been discharged. They said none had life-threatening injuries.

“We heard a blast and we thought an electrical transformer blew up,” school principal Javaid Ahmed told reporters. “Suddenly we saw students crying and calling out for help.”— AP

