25 held with arms, ammunition

Mardan

The police arrested more than two dozen outlaws including drug pusher, recovered arms, ammunition and narcotics here on Wednesday. Reacting to public complaints of surge in crimes, heavy contingent of police conducted operation against criminals in Rustam area of Mardan district.

During operations, the police arrested 25 outlaws including drug peddlers and accused involved in street crimes. Arms, ammunition and drugs were recovered from possession of the detainees who were being interrogated after registering separate cases against them.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp