25.5-km long elevated viaduct for LOMTP completed

Staff Reporter

The construction of 25.5-km long elevated viaduct for Lahore Orange Metro Train (LOMT) has been completed as launching of all the 1474 recast U-tub girders has been accomplished by the civil contractors.

Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab and Chairman of the steering committee for LOMT project Khawaja Ahmad Hassan revealed this after the weekly progress review meeting, held here on Wednesday.

For starting operation of the train, the Chinese contractor CR-NORINCO had also been directed for further expediting the work for laying metallic track on the viaduct and employing more workforce for the purpose, he added.

For operating the train with electricity, work for setting up an electric sub-station near the University of Engineering and Technology had been completed, he added.

Work on Package-II, from Chouburji to Ali Town, had to suffer initially due to various problems and the contractor had to be changed. But it is going on satisfactorily now, he said. The difficult task of launching U-tub girders on Thokar Niaz Baig flyover has also been accomplished for construction of viaduct at this place. This was a great achievement of our engineers and contractors, he added.

He said that construction work on 13 stations along this stretch had also been completed to a great extent, where average 80 per cent work had been accomplished on each station.

General Manager NESPAK Salman Hafeez told the meeting that so far 86.13 per cent civil works on the project had been completed. Progress of work on Package-I from Dera Gujjaran, GT Road to Chouburji was 90.32 per cent, on Package-II from

Choburji to Ali Town was 80.14 per cent, on Depot near Dera Gujjran was 86.89 per cent, while on Stabling Yard near Ali Town it was 87.83 per cent.