2486 tinted glass vehicles fined

Staff Reporter

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP), during the last month, launched a special campaign against tinted glass vehicles and fined 2486 vehicles in this period, a police spokesman said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed has directed to take strict action against the tinted glass vehicles as per law with a purpose to eliminate the VIP culture.

The SSP ordered to check every violation and issue violation ticket to every violator. “The elimination of VIP culture and equal application of law are our main objectives which would be achieved at every cost,” he maintained.

He also directed his staff to continue education campaign and inculcate traffic sense among the road users along with theenforcement of law. The SSP was told 2486tinted glass vehicles were fined during the last month following which he ordered to check every violation and issue violation ticket to every violator.

He also stressed the need to bridge the gap between police ad public through polite attitude and by demonstrating sense of responsibility.

The SSP (Traffic) said that this campaign will remain continue in the coming days to curb this violation effectively.

The SSP said that Zonal In-Charge would be solely responsible if any vehicle with tinted glasses was observed on roads.

