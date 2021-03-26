2,482 acres state land retrieved in two days

On directives of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, 2,482 acres of state land has been retrieved in different cities of the province during the last 48 hours and 32 FIRs have also been lodged. The value of the retrieved land is Rs4.93 billion and ten lakh.

According to details, 763-acre state land valuing 3 billion, 46 crore and 10 lakh rupees has been recovered and 18 cases have been registered in the last 24 hours.

58-acre state land valuing Rs960 million was retrieved in Khanewal and 6 FIRs have been registered in Narowal while retrieving 239 Kanal land valuing Rs27 million.

Another 400 acre land of Rs80 million is recovered in Rajanpur and another 22-acre land is retrieved in Layyah having a value of Rs19 million.

Meanwhile, 1.5 Kanal land of Rs3.3 million is seized in Jhelum and 49 acre land of Rs6 million is retrieved in Faisalabad and 8 FIRs are also registered. Another 6-acre land is retrieved in Sialkot worth Rs20 million.

Along with it, four-acre land of Rs7.2 million is recovered in Bahawalnagar and FIR has also been registered.

In Mianwali, 33-acre land worth Rs37 million is retrieved from squatters while 55 acre land of Rs1.39 billion is recovered in Vehari and two cases are registered.

In Rawalpindi, three-acre land of Rs30 million is retrieved and 20 acre land of Rs50 million is recovered from illegal occupants in Okara. An FIR is registered while recovering 83-acre land having a value of Rs100 million in Chiniot.

Meanwhile, CM Usman Buzdar has said the action will be continued till the complete elimination of the land grabbers adding that those illegally occupying the state land do not deserve any leniency.

The government is following the policy of zero-tolerance and the state land will be secured from the land grabbers, he added.