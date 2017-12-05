2,450MW RLNG based power plants to be completed by Feb

Islamabad

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Reforms was informed on Monday that around 2450 MW electricity would be added to national grid by February 2018 after completion of Haveli Bahadur Shah Combined Cycle Power Plant and Balloki Combined Cycle Power Plant.

The meeting of the committee was held here under the chairmanship of Abdul Majeed Khan Khannan Khalil.

It was informed in the meeting that the Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) based 1330 MW Haveli Bahadur Shah Power plant would be completed at a cost of Rs 86 billion and power purchase agreement for 30 years, signed with CPPA(G) at reference tariff of Rs 6.42 per KWH.

Similarly, another RLNG based 1223 MW Balloki Combined Cycle Power Plant is also expected to be completed by February 2018 at a cost of Rs 83 billion.

Discussing the issue of electrification of Chitral and adjoining areas, MNA Iftikhar-ud-Din said that the upper Chitral and Darosh areas are still deprived of electricity.

He said just a 11 mVA generator is needed to electrify Upper Chitral and Darosh but due to lack of interest from the concerned departments, the issue is still pending for several years.

He said the population of 500,000 of the area would benefit if this issue is resolved.

Managing Direcotr PPLB, Power Division, Shah Jahan Mirza informed the committee that special arrangements had been made to electrify Chitral and adjoining areas and by end of January 2018, Upper Chitral and Darosh areas would be electrified.

An official from Power Division informed that during the last few years some power projects had started producing electricity. Furthermore, he said due to winter season, currently there was low demand of electricity in the country.

He informed that by early next year, 2800 MW more electricity would be added to the national grid due to completion of Neelum Jhelum Power Plant and Golan Gol Hydro Power Project.

Keeping in view a number of issues from Chitral and Malakand areas, the Chairman of the committee formed a sub-committee, comprising four members including Junaid Akbar, Iftikhar-ud-Din, Sher Akbar Khan, and Shaheen Shafiq, and asked the sub-committee to present a detailed report of its meetings to the NA committee on Planning.—APP