Daily Pakistan Observer

World sets eyes on Helsinki aftermath

Moscow

The Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday it is willing to implement the agreements reached in Helsinki between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump on international security.

“The Russian military department is ready to intensify contacts with US colleagues through the General Staff and other available channels of communication,” Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in a statement.

He said the Russian military is ready to discuss the extension of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, cooperation in Syria, and other topical military security issues.

World has, reports say, set eyes on Helsinki summit’s outcome between Russia and Unirted States.

Following a widely scrutinized meeting with Trump on Monday, Putin said both countries considered it necessary to work together on many issues, including arms control.

The two leaders also agreed to cooperate on Syria but no concrete details were announced immediately.—Agencies

