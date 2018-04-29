240 properties sealed for non-payment of tax

Rawalpindi

Excise and Taxation Department Rawalpindi has sealed 240 commercial and residential properties here during last five days for non-payment of property tax while 60 token tax defaulters’ vehicles were also impounded.

According to Excise and Taxation department spokesman, the city has been divided into four sectors and special squads comprising 13 inspectors under the supervision of Excise and Taxation Officer (ETO), are conducting raids and the properties of tax defaulters are being sealed.

He said, on the directives of authorities concerned, now cases would also be registered against the defaulters. He informed that the department also recovered property tax arrears amounting to over three million rupees.

The properties whose owners had not submitted their property tax dues were sealed in different areas. The Excise and Taxation department during its special campaign launched on the directive of Director Excise and Taxation, is also checking vehicles in the division and recovering outstanding dues of token tax.

As many as 150 vehicles were also challaned. The operation was launched in Civil Line, Pirwadhai, Cantt, Chakari Road and other areas.—APP