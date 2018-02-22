24 victims of road accidents crashes rescued

Rawalpindi

Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 rescued 24 victims of 23 road traffic crashes reported in District Command and Control Room, Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi, during the last 24 hours.

According to Rescue -1122 spokesman, 15 seriously injured victims were shifted to different hospitals of the city while nine victims who sustained minor injuries were provided first aid at the spot by Emergency Medical Teams Rescue1122.

Some 14 drivers, six passengers and four pedestrians including 21 males and three females were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.—APP