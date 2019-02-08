24 outlaws held, narcotics and weapons recovered

Islamabad police have arrested 24 outlaws including nine persons for involvement in drug peddling activities and recovered hashish, heroin, wine and weapons from them.

According to police spokesman, Islamabad police have launched special crackdown against criminals and drug pushers following directions from SSP (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed. Owing these efforts, Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police arrested Adil Zaman and Abdul Khaliq besides recovering 2.155 kilogram hashish from their possession.

Police also arrested three accused namely Zer Nawaz, Nafees Khan and Zahir and recovered 03 pistols along with ammunition from their possession. Tarnol police arrested accused Sher Khan and recovered 200 gram hashish from him while Shalimar police arrested Khurram Shehzad for having 102 gram heroin.

Koral police arrested Shahid Mehmood and Hussain for having 1240 gram hashish and 255 gram heroin respectively. Shehzad Town police arrested Waleed and recovered one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from him.

Golra police arrested seven persons involved in immoral activities while another police team of same police station nabbed Shamshad and a female Shaheen for having 147 gram ice and 140 gram hashish respectively.

Homicide police recovered one Kalashnikov from an accused Raisat. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

SSP of Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities. He said that Islamabad Police would also safeguard its youth from various evils like use of drugs and ensure brighter future of them. He said that it is the collective responsibility of the every person of the society to remain alert against those involve d in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them.—INP

