24 isolation wards set up at Landhi Cardiac Centre

Staff Reporter

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has established 24 isolation wards at the Landhi Cardiac Center in the city.

These isolation wards have been established in a separate space allocated for coronavirus patients.

Mayor Wasim Akhtar inspected these isolation wards during his visit to the hospital Thursday. He said the number of these wards could be increased if needed.

People from Landhi, Korangi, Malir, Shah Faisal and adjacent areas may visit the facility, in case of any symptoms of the coronavirus.

The Karachi mayor directed the hospital administration establish filter clinics to check early symptoms of the virus.He said special attention be paid to patients with influenza and asthma. Patients with any symptoms of coronavirus must be shifted to these isolation wards, Akhtar said.

He said all arrangements had been finalised at the city level to contain the pandemic.