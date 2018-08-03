24 children injured in van, truck collision

Peshawar

About two dozen children were injured in a collision between a school van and a truck in the provincial capital on Thursday.

Police said that a school van carrying children to school collided with a truck in Matni area of Peshawar on Thursday. As a result of collision, 24 students were injured who were shifted to Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) Peshawar.

Nine critically injured students were admitted at LRH while 15 others after first medical aid were shifted to Government Nasrullah Khan Babar Memorial Hospital for further treatment. It is worth to mention here that the schools in Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa re-opened on Wednesday after two and a half months of summer vacations.

The police impounded the truck and after registering a case against the driver who fled the scene of the accident started the investigation.—INP

