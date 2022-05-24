The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is expected to be watched by 5 billion people around the globe according to FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

A successful world cup staging of the world cup will strengthen his re-election bid.

The current record stands at 3.5 billion for the TV audience set during the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Qatar will host the first World Cup to be staged in the Middle East starting in late November.

Their confirmation as hosts drew criticism from all corners of the footballing community with many calling for an investigation.

Its ruling Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Monday criticized attacks on the country by some people, “including many in positions of influence”, over its hosting of the event.

“Even today, there are still people who cannot accept the idea, that an Arab Muslim country, would host a tournament, like the World Cup,” he said in a speech at the World Economic Forum

He said Qatar, like other states, was “not perfect” but has pushed reforms and development which include raising the minimum wage and new rules authorities say are designed to protect workers, including from heat stress.

Qatar has already come under intense criticism from human rights groups and footballing nations over its treatment of migrant workers, who along with other foreigners comprise the bulk of the country’s population.

High-profile managers like England’s Gareth Southgate have raised concerns over the human rights of some fans traveling to Qatar.

While questions continue to persist over Qatar World Cup, the Fifa president is not the least bit worried if the projections match the outcome.