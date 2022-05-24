Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic cruised into the second round of the French Open after registering straight-set wins.

Nadal showed no signs of any lingering pain from a foot injury that resulted in his ouster from the Italian Open.

The 13-time French Open champion easily overcame the challenge of Australian Jordan Thompson 6-2 6-2 6-2.

The fifth seed looked to finish off some points quickly and made several unusual unforced errors, but they were of little consequence as he breezed through the opening set.

Nadal broke serve in the first game of the second set and again in the fifth and seventh as he started to play more neatly.

Thompson, who pulled a break back, looked worn out by then but held it together until 2-2, when Nadal broke with a forehand volley and won the rest of the games for his 299th victory at majors.

The win, his 105th at French Open, moves him ahead of Roger Federer for wins at a single grand slam with the Swiss having 104 wins at Wimbledon.

Nadal has never lost in the first round of the French Open in 18 entries.

In another match, the World number one and defending champion Novak Djokovic cruised past Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka 6-3 6-1 6-0.

The Serb, who turned 35 on Sunday, needed less than two hours to beat the Japanese world number 99 in his first Grand Slam this year after missing the Australian Open.

Both Nadal and Djokovic are in the same bracket of the French Open and are likely to face each other in the qaurterfinals.